{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 12:31:57 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Battle of the CHOP

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Notes:

-- This was recorded on Wednesday afternoon. At that time it was unclear if Rutgers WR Bo Melton was going to play or not.

-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

{{ article.author_name }}