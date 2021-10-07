TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Battle of the CHOP

The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Notes:

-- This was recorded on Wednesday afternoon. At that time it was unclear if Rutgers WR Bo Melton was going to play or not.

-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE