TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim - Battle of the CHOP
The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Michigan on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
Watch the simulation of the upcoming game below courtesy of NCAA Football 14 below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.
Notes:
-- This was recorded on Wednesday afternoon. At that time it was unclear if Rutgers WR Bo Melton was going to play or not.
-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.
|Opponent
|Sim result
|Actual result
|
Temple
|
13-3 Rutgers
|
61-14 Rutgers
|
at Syracuse
|
24-7 Rutgers
|
17-7 Rutgers
|
Delaware (FCS East)
|
31-6 Rutgers
|
45-13 Rutgers
|
at Michigan
|
17-13 Rutgers
|
20-13 Michigan
|
Ohio State
|
38-7 Ohio State
|
52-13 Ohio State
|
Michigan State
|
SEE VIDEO ABOVE
|
TBD
