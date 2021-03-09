TKR TV: Mike Tverdov, Bo Melton looking forward to 2021 season
Tuesday afternoon, senior defensive end Mike Tverodov and senior wide receiver Bo Melton talk about last season, the offseason weight room program, and they also look ahead to the 2021 season on the gridiron.
Stay tuned for more.
