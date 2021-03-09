 TKR TV: Mike Tverdov, Bo Melton looking forward to 2021 season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 12:27:37 -0600') }} football Edit

TKR TV: Mike Tverdov, Bo Melton looking forward to 2021 season

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Tuesday afternoon, senior defensive end Mike Tverodov and senior wide receiver Bo Melton talk about last season, the offseason weight room program, and they also look ahead to the 2021 season on the gridiron.

Stay tuned for more.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}