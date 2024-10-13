Advertisement

Published Oct 13, 2024
TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the 42-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

