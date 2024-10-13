TKR TV: Every throw from QB Athan Kaliakmanis versus Wisconsin

in other news
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics
Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Six
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
No Tiernan? No Problem! Baran's Hat Trick helps Rutgers Sink Nebraska, 3-2
Ashley Baran collects first-ever Big Ten hat trick for Rutgers in victory over Cornhuskers
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and Wisconsin starters ranked as recruits.
TKR Pod: Wisconsin Preview with Matt Bernstein of Bleav in Badgers
The TKR Podcast welcomes former Wisconsin Football player / Bleav In Badgers Co-Host Matt Bernstein to the show.
in other news
WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics
Keep up with Rutgers Football and Basketball team news, recruit scoop and more.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Six
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
No Tiernan? No Problem! Baran's Hat Trick helps Rutgers Sink Nebraska, 3-2
Ashley Baran collects first-ever Big Ten hat trick for Rutgers in victory over Cornhuskers
Here's a look at every throw from Rutgers Football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the 42-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board