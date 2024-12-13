Rutgers Football lands Florida Atlantic Transfer RB CJ Campbell Jr.

Campbell is listed at 5-foot-10, 202-pounds prospect and hails from Kaplan, Louisiana, but he spent his high schools down in Panama City, Florida where he played at Bay High School.

Rutgers Football has added another Transfer Portal addition of the offseason today as former Florida Atlantic running CJ Campbell Jr. has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus on Thursday.

Out of high school, Campbell was unranked and only had one offer from Davidson despite producing 2,210 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns in just eight games as a high school senior.

After that he would go on to accept a walk-on spot at Florida State ahead of the 2021 season, where he would redshirt in year one, but also earned FSU Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year. After that he would appear in 16 games over the next two seasons for the Seminoles, rushing 25 times for 181 yards and three scores before entering the portal and ending up at Florida Atlantic.

Campbell went on to join Florida Atlantic this past year and exploded for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries in his first year as a full time starter. He was also a very good pass catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 40 receptions for 466 yards and four more scores.

According to PFF, he graded out as one of the better running back in the nation for 2024, finishing with an overall grade of 77.9, which ranked 120th overall out of 467 qualifying running backs. He also earned an 78.3 rushing grade and a 76.9 pass game grade.

Campbell Jr. has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.