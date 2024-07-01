Tracking all of Rutgers Football's Future OOC Schedules
Rutgers Football has already figured out a couple of future out of conference games as they continue to fill out the remaining openings on several future schedules..
We here at The Knight Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Scarlet Knights future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.
Check out the full list below!
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
2025 SCHEDULE....
8/30 - Ohio
OPEN DATE
OPEN DATE
B1G HOME GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State
B1G AWAY GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington
2026 SCHEDULE....
9/05 - UMass
9/12 - at Boston College
OPEN DATE
B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC
B1G AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin
2027 SCHEDULE....
9/04 - Akron
9/11 - Boston College
OPEN DATE
B1G HOME GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington
B1G AWAY GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA
2028 SCHEDULE....
OPEN DATE
OPEN DATE
OPEN DATE
B1G HOME GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue
B1G AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board