Tracking all of Rutgers Football's Future OOC Schedules

Rutgers Football has already figured out a couple of future out of conference games as they continue to fill out the remaining openings on several future schedules..

We here at The Knight Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Scarlet Knights future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.

Check out the full list below!

2025 SCHEDULE....

8/30 - Ohio

OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

B1G HOME GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Penn State

B1G AWAY GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington

2026 SCHEDULE....

9/05 - UMass

9/12 - at Boston College

OPEN DATE

B1G HOME GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, USC

B1G AWAY GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin

2027 SCHEDULE....

9/04 - Akron

9/11 - Boston College

OPEN DATE

B1G HOME GAMES: Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington

B1G AWAY GAMES: Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA

2028 SCHEDULE....

OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE

B1G HOME GAMES: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue

B1G AWAY GAMES: Iowa, Maryland, Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA

