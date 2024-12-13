Rutgers Football lands South Florida Transfer DT Doug Blue-Eli

Blue-Eli is listed at 6-foot-2, 315-pounds prospect and hails from Paulsboro, New Jersey, where he played at Paulsboro High School before enrolling at Monroe College as a high school senior.

Rutgers Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former South Florida defensive tackle Doug Blue-Eli has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

Out of high school, Blue-Eli was unranked and decided to spend a season at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York where he would go on to earn NJCAA Division I All-American honors. After that lone season, Blue-Eli earned offers from several small schools before TCU got involved late and he would end up signing with the Horned Frogs where he spent one season before entering the Transfer Portal where he ultimately ended up at South Florida.

In his two years at South Florida, Blue-Eli appeared in 23 total games and finished with 36 total tackles (14 solo), five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception. .

According to PFF, he finished the 2023 season with an overall grade of 62.5, a rushing defense grade of 68.5, a tackling grade of 80.8 and a pass rush grade of 53.5.

Blue-Eli has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Scarlet Knights.