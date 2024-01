Here's a look at every throw from new Rutgers Football quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis for the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past 2023 season.

0:07 -- vs. Nebraska (24-of-44 for 196yds / 1TD & 1 INT)

9:12 -- vs. Eastern Michigan (10-of-15 for 117yds / 1 INT)

12:41 -- @ North Carolina (11-of-29 for 133yds / 1INT)

18:55 -- @ Northwestern (14-of-19 for 153yds / 2TDs)

23:30 -- vs. Louisiana (12-of-14 for 146yds / 1TD & 1INT)

26:52 -- vs. Michigan (5-of-15 for 52yds / 1TD & 2INTs)

30:33 -- @ Iowa (10-of-25 for 126yds)

36:13 -- vs. Michigan State (14-of-22 for 200yds / 1TD & 1INT)

40:53 -- vs. Illinois (11-of-22 for 167yds / 3TDs)

45:09 -- @ Purdue (18-of-42 for 292yds / 3TDs)

53:16 -- @ Ohio State (11-of-19 for 89yds / 1INT)

58:08 -- vs. Wisconsin (16-of-28 for 167yds / 1TD & 1INT)