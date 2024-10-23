Advertisement

Published Oct 23, 2024
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC
Richie O'Leary
#Rutgers Football is back on the road again this Friday night for another Big Ten matchup as they head out west to take on USC, but before that, the Scarlet Knights and Trojans battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at The Knight Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

RUTGERS FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENTSIM FINAL SCOREACTUAL RESULT

vs. Howard Bison

N/A - No FCS teams

44-7 Rutgers

vs. Akron Zips

19-7 - Rutgers

49-17 Rutgers

@ Virginia Tech Hokies

28-20 - Rutgers

26-23 Rutgers

vs. Washington Huskies

26-20 OT - Washington

21-18 Rutgers

@ Nebraska Cornhuskers

21-19 Rutgers

14-7 Nebraska

vs. Wisconsin

28-14 Wisconsin

42-7 Wisconsin

vs. UCLA

24-17 Rutgers

35-32 UCLA

--------------------------------------------------------------

