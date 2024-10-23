TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

in other news
Here's what we know about Rutgers Athletics Apparel Deal....
Here's the latest on what we know in regards to Rutgers Athletics and their lack of an apparel deal currently.
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report - Week Eight
The Knight Report tracks which Rutgers Football freshmen have played so far this season.
Rutgers Basketball 3-2-1: St. John's Edition
Following Rutgers Basketball's charity exhibition against St. John's, here are 3 positives, 2 negatives, and 1 question.
Rutgers Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus UCLA
Here is a look at how Rutgers Football graded out against UCLA on Saturday afternoon according to PFF.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC
The TKR Podcast recaps Greg Schiano's Monday press conference + offers final thoughts on the UCLA game.
#Rutgers Football is back on the road again this Friday night for another Big Ten matchup as they head out west to take on USC, but before that, the Scarlet Knights and Trojans battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The Knight Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.
