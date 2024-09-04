Rutgers Football is all set to welcome Akron to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup inside of SHI Stadium, but before that, the Scarlet Knights and Zips battle in SimLand.
Our staff here at The Knight Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board