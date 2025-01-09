Rutgers Basketball versus Purdue On Thursday Afternoon

Rutgers Basketball is back home again today, as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for a Thursday afternoon showdown between two Big Ten programs.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers
WHEN: Thursday at 6:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Purdue -1.5pts || Over / Under at 149.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 PURDUE RECORD: 11-4 (3-1) / Notable wins versus Alabama (8), Ole Miss (22) and Maryland (23).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 23rd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Purdue leading the series 16-6. Last season, the Boilermakers won both of the games against the Scarlet Knights.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
