Published Jan 9, 2025
Rutgers Basketball versus Purdue On Thursday Afternoon
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back home again today, as they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for a Thursday afternoon showdown between two Big Ten programs.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FS1

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers

WHEN: Thursday at 6:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Purdue -1.5pts || Over / Under at 149.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

87

80

73

85

Purdue

26

18

18

21

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 PURDUE RECORD: 11-4 (3-1) / Notable wins versus Alabama (8), Ole Miss (22) and Maryland (23).

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 23rd time that the two programs have faced off against one another, with Purdue leading the series 16-6. Last season, the Boilermakers won both of the games against the Scarlet Knights.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

