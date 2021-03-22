 TKR TV: C. Vivian Stringer, Arella Guirantes pressers | NCAA Tourney
TKR TV: C. Vivian Stringer, Arella Guirantes pressers | NCAA Tourney

Chris Nalwasky
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

Rutgers women's basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer and senior guard Arella Guirantes discuss the loss to BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the tough season, and more.

Guirantes was especially emotional, call Rutgers and this team "special".

Watch the press conferences below.

