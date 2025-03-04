Rutgers Basketball Set For Tuesday Matchup Versus Purdue Boilermakers

Rutgers Basketball is back on the road for their final away game of the 2024-25 regular season as they are getting ready for a matchup against one of the Big Ten's best in Purdue.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Purdue Boilermakers
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Mackey Arena (14,240) -- West Lafayette, Indiana
SPREAD: Purdue -10.5pts || Over/Under 152.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 PURDUE RECORD: 20-9 (12-6) / Notable wins versus Alabama (6), Maryland (12), Michigan (25), Ole Miss (28) and UCLA (27).
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 24th ever meeting between the two programs, with Purdue leading the series 17-6. However Rutgers has made the series more even recently, as they've won five of the last 10 games.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
