Destiny Adams earns All-Big Ten Second Team, McMiller an Honorable Mention

For the second consecutive year, Destiny Adams was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. This year, in unanimous fashion by the Big Ten's coaches and media. Adams finished fourth in the conference in total points and seventh in points per game (17.9), while finishing with the third-most rebounds and ranking fourth in rebounds per game (9.6). On the defensive side, she led the Big Ten in steals and finished 16th in blocks.

Adams has stuffed the stat sheet in two seasons at Rutgers, averaging 16.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, two steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. After earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors from the coaches and All-Big Ten honorable mention from the media, Adams upped her averages to 17.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game, and her 14 double-doubles were tied for the eighth-most in Division I. She scored 30 or more points four times, including two 30-point, 20-rebound double-doubles against NJIT in 2024 and against Minnesota in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. She has also expanded her skillset, attempting 58 three-pointers - making 14 of them -after only attempting 50 in her three previous years combined. She played more on the perimeter on both ends of the floor, as part of her conference-leading 72 steals on the year. In a Senior Day win over Penn State, Adams became the first Scarlet Knight - man or woman - in 15 years to reach her statline of 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists. She is also the only player in the Big Ten this season to reach those marks in a game. The Manchester, NJ native returned home to Rutgers after two years at the University of North Carolina, and was a McDonald's All-American and the Gatorade New Jersey Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2021.