TKR, Rutgers fans react to new football uniforms for the Scarlet Knights
Rutgers football released their uniforms for the upcoming 2020 (maybe) season on Monday.
Check out some reactions on social media from yours truly at TKR and fellow Scarlet Knights fans. We will add more throughout the day.
Digging these #RFootball uniforms. #Rutgers gets back to the style of the 2000s. Classic.— Chris Nalwasky (@ChrisWasky) August 3, 2020
Can't miss the axe. https://t.co/RUmfX4RjXE
You have to love that classic look! #CHOP https://t.co/WsbpCJQeHt— Rutgers University (@RutgersU) August 3, 2020
OH MY GOD THEY’RE DOING THE THROWBACKS HOW DO I BUY ONE OF THESE RIGHT NOW @RFootball https://t.co/NSex977DW8— TJ (@TJHitchings) August 3, 2020
I like it. Nothing too fancy and no need to think too far out of the box. Good job @RUAthletics @RFootball. @adidasFballUS https://t.co/0pxg9prqw2— Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) August 3, 2020
Good old days are back! Let’s go! @GregSchiano @RFootball @RutgersRivals #CHOP https://t.co/vHAfbEUZBB— Ryan Hart (@RyanHart13) August 3, 2020
It is time to #CHOP Bring em out!— Rutgers TD Club (@RU_TDClub) August 3, 2020
YOU BROUGHT IT BACK!!!! LET'S GO!!!! 🔴⚪🔴⚪🔴— Neil Villapiano (@thenvpshow) August 3, 2020
Love the new "old-school" uniforms @RFootball! Can't wait to see @GregSchiano & the rest of the team in action soon! The CHOP is back!👍👍#CHOP https://t.co/Z3r7CjofOp— Tim Catalfamo (@timcatalfamo500) August 3, 2020
Schiano to Adidas:— Jon Newman (@jonnew) August 3, 2020
"See this? Copy it."
Pray for the big ten https://t.co/0EjbcjGy1T— philliesbirds (@rreagles20) August 3, 2020
I just got chills, although it's a throwback they kinda look better than the old ones 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/QfznIEA4uc— Damon Simmons (@damehova9) August 3, 2020
