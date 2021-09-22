TKR Podcast: Talking Michigan + special guest, Gio Rescigno
Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.
This week's episode features beat writer Chris Nalwasky, publisher Richard Schnyderite, TKR podcast co-host Michael Broadbent and special guest Giovanni Rescigno because who better to preview the upcoming Rutgers / Michigan game, than the Michigan native himself.
