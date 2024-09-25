Mike and Richie are joined by Joe McGrath of the Bow Down Podcast, which covers the University of Washington Huskies football team for the Bleav Network.

They discuss the vibes around the Washington program after they changed coaches, conferences and overhauled their entire lineup this off-season (2:00), the Huskies offense (10:00), defense (34:00) and they close by giving their game predictions (43:00).