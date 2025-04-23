Advertisement
Published Apr 23, 2025
Rutgers Football OL Shedrick Rhodes To Enter Transfer Portal
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football had another player enter the Transfer Portal today, as offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr. became the latest Scarlet Knight to announce his intentions to finish his career elsewhere. .

This comes as the team is getting ready to wrap up spring practice this Saturday with the annual Scarlet / White spring game.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman joined the program following four seasons at Ohio, where he appeared in 37 games (24 starts), mostly at right tackle for the Bobcats before entering the Transfer Portal last spring.

During his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Rhodes appeared in two games for the Scarlet Knights as a reserve lineman before suffering an injury.

Rhodes hails from Eagles Landing Christian Academy and chose Ohio University as a 2020 recruit over the likes of Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Mercer, South Alabama and Troy.

Rhodes will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.

RUTGERS PLAYERS ENTERING THE PORTAL
POSITIONNAMEYEARS LEFTNEW SCHOOL

QB

Ajani Sheppard

3

TBD

RB

Donovan Delaney Jr.

2

TBD

RB

Gabe Winowich

4

TBD

WR

Chris Long

1

TBD

WR

Thomas Amankwaa

2

Delaware

WR

Deondre Johnson

3

Jacksonville State

TE

Matthew Ogunniyi

4

TBD

OT

Jaelyne Matthews

4

TBD

OT

Mozell Williams

3

Florida A&M

OT

Cole Koslowski

3

West Chester

OT

Dominic Rivera

3

TBD

OT

Shedrick Rhodes Jr.

1

TBD

DE

Wesley Bailey

1

Louisville

DE

David Onuoha

2

UMass

DE

Tyclean Luman

4

Florida Atlantic

DT

Tycoolhill Luman

4

Florida Atlantic

DT

Jasire Peterson

2

UAB

DT

Aaris Bethea

4

Rhode Island

LB

Sam Gadie

2

TBD

LB

Timmy Hinspeter

2

UMass

CB

Fitzroy Ledgister

2

Western Michigan

CB

Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

3

TBD

CB

Andrew Vargas

2

TBD

CB

Trent Brown

2

TBD

S

Antonio White Jr.

4

Georgia Southern

Stay tuned for more on Rhodes and other Rutgers Football news right here at The Knight Report!

