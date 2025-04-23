Rutgers Football OL Shedrick Rhodes To Enter Transfer Portal

This comes as the team is getting ready to wrap up spring practice this Saturday with the annual Scarlet / White spring game.

Rutgers Football had another player enter the Transfer Portal today, as offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes Jr. became the latest Scarlet Knight to announce his intentions to finish his career elsewhere. .

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman joined the program following four seasons at Ohio, where he appeared in 37 games (24 starts), mostly at right tackle for the Bobcats before entering the Transfer Portal last spring.

During his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, Rhodes appeared in two games for the Scarlet Knights as a reserve lineman before suffering an injury.

Rhodes hails from Eagles Landing Christian Academy and chose Ohio University as a 2020 recruit over the likes of Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Mercer, South Alabama and Troy.

Rhodes will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.