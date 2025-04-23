Softball Drops Afternoon Contest Against LIU

Dallas Andrews reached on an infield error that allowed Lily Hinkle to score in the second inning, giving the Long Island Sharks their third run of the game on their way to an easy victory over the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday afternoon.

A home game against a non-conference opponent that had a record barely over .500 would appear to have been just what the Scarlet Knights needed to right the ship heading into the last few weeks of the season.

With an overall record of 17-31 and a conference record of 1-14, the Scarlet Knights have endured a long and difficult rebuilding season. With a talented yet inexperienced roster, coming into their mid-week matchup with LIU, the Knights were in the throes of a seven-game losing streak that has seen them go 1-14 over the last 15 games.

The lack of offense has been partially to blame, as the team batting average was just .235, with leadoff hitter Jillian Anderson as the only player batting over .300.

The Sharks took control of the game from the outset, scoring twice in the first inning for the early 2-0 lead.

However, Georgia Ingle collected the first of her four hits in the game as she drove home Anderson to cut the lead to 2-1 after one inning.