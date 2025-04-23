Softball Drops Afternoon Contest Against LIU

Dallas Andrews reached on an infield error that allowed Lily Hinkle to score in the second inning, giving the Long Island Sharks their third run of the game on their way to an easy victory over the Scarlet Knights on Wednesday afternoon.
A home game against a non-conference opponent that had a record barely over .500 would appear to have been just what the Scarlet Knights needed to right the ship heading into the last few weeks of the season.
With an overall record of 17-31 and a conference record of 1-14, the Scarlet Knights have endured a long and difficult rebuilding season. With a talented yet inexperienced roster, coming into their mid-week matchup with LIU, the Knights were in the throes of a seven-game losing streak that has seen them go 1-14 over the last 15 games.
The lack of offense has been partially to blame, as the team batting average was just .235, with leadoff hitter Jillian Anderson as the only player batting over .300.
The Sharks took control of the game from the outset, scoring twice in the first inning for the early 2-0 lead.
However, Georgia Ingle collected the first of her four hits in the game as she drove home Anderson to cut the lead to 2-1 after one inning.
But the Sharks would score two more in the second and four more in the third, pacing themselves to an 8-1 lead over the Scarlet Knights.
While the Knights would get one back in the bottom of the third on Ingle’s second RBI single of the game, LIU shut the door on the Rutgers offense on their way to an easy 9-2 victory.
Sarah Wall picked up the win for the Sharks, while Dezaria Johnson suffered her second loss of the season.
The Scarlet Knights will now prepare for yet another Big Ten opponent as they welcome Illinois to town beginning on Friday, April 25. The three-game series will continue on Saturday, April 26 and conclude with Senior Day on Sunday, April 27. All three games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Plus network.