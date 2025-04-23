Advertisement
Published Apr 23, 2025
TKR POD: Sheppard, Winowich To Portal, Toure Update + NFL Draft Challenge
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Ajani Sheppard and Gabe Winowich entering the portal, as well as what happened with Mohamed Toure this past weekend (1:30)

They then break down their Rutgers NFL Draft Challenge entries, which you can enter here: https://forms.gle/pBjPBb6pwWnQdkDy7 (12:00)

After that get some breaking news on the the pod, with Shawn Tucker leaving to be the AD at Rowan and Rutgers firing gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley (24:00). They close by previewing the spring game (28:30) and Ace Bailey entering the NBA Draft (34:00)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

