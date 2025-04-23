TKR POD: Sheppard, Winowich To Portal, Toure Update + NFL Draft Challenge

Mike, Richie and Alec break down Ajani Sheppard and Gabe Winowich entering the portal, as well as what happened with Mohamed Toure this past weekend (1:30)

They then break down their Rutgers NFL Draft Challenge entries, which you can enter here: https://forms.gle/pBjPBb6pwWnQdkDy7 (12:00)

After that get some breaking news on the the pod, with Shawn Tucker leaving to be the AD at Rowan and Rutgers firing gymnastics coach Umme Salim-Beasley (24:00). They close by previewing the spring game (28:30) and Ace Bailey entering the NBA Draft (34:00)