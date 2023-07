Mike and Richie recap the Knight Society's first annual Scarlet Open (0:30) before diving into the latest in Rutgers recruiting. They cover the most recent transfer portal visitor in Jeremiah Williams (7:00), the latest with Austin Williams (9:45), a quick update on recent offeree in 2024 in Asa Newell (13:00), Ace Bailey visiting Rutgers again (15:00), where things stand with Oskar Palmquist (17:30) and close with some rave reviews about Rutgers forward Antonio Chol this summer (20:00).