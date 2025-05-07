Rutgers Football lands Lafayette Transfer OT Ryder Langsdale

The 6-foot-7, 298-pounds Offensive Tackle hails from Ridgewood, New Jersey and played at Ridgewood High School before enrolling at Lafayette as a Class of 2021 recruit.

Rutgers Football has added a third offensive lineman via the Transfer Portal, as Lafayette offensive tackle Ryder Langsdale has announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights today.

Out of high school, Langsdale was unranked as a recruit and even joined the Leopards as a defensive player before making the move to offense ahead of the 2022 season and took over as the starting left tackle immediately.

The New Jersey native would go on to start every single game at left tackle for the three seasons at Lafayette, while also earning honors like All-Patriot Second-Team (2023,2024) along with Phil Steele FCS All-America Fourth-Team (2024).

According to PFF, Langsdale finished with a 75.0 overall grade, which ranks him as the No. 4 overall OT prospect in all of FCS and the No. 87 overall OT in the country. Along with that, he also posted a 79.7 pass block grade and a 67.9 run block grade on the year.

Langsdale joins the Scarlet Knights with one year of eligibility remaining.