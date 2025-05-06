2025 Bosnian Guard Harun Zrno Details Rutgers Basketball Commitment

Rutgers Basketball fans got a pleasant surprise recently when Class of 2025 guard Haruno Zro took to social media to announce that he has committed to the Scarlet Knights over Indiana, Miami, Villanova, and others.

Zrno spoke with The Knight Report after his decision to break down how he ended up a Scarlet Knights and much more.

"This decision to continue my career at Rutgers was the easiest decision so far," Zrno told TKR. "After the first call with coach Pike (Steve Pikiell), I knew that this was it and that this would be my new team. I liked the vision, his plans for me individually and for the team."