Three Takeaways From Rutgers Baseball's Series Sweep Versus Illinois

With that being said, here are three takeaways from the big series sweep.

The Scarlet Knights offense had a good weekend as they scored 28 total runs over three games.

Rutgers Baseball is coming off their first series sweep of the season, defeating Illinois three times on the weekend.

FIRST SERIES SWEEP OF THE SEASON

The Scarlet Knights hadn’t swept any teams prior to this weekend, but they did this weekend against Illinois, who is one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season. With the sweep, the Scarlet Knights improved to .500 in their overall record and greatly increased their chances of making the Big Ten Tournament.

In the series opener, Rutgers had to come from behind a bit, but they took the lead and held on thanks to a great relief outing from Quinn Berglin. The Division III transfer is tied for first on the team this season in saves with three total.

In the second game of the series, the Scarlet Knights battled but were able to secure Friday’s doubleheader sweep and clinched the series finale. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights’ offense got hot and blew out the Fighting Illini 12-5. It was a huge series win against a team that ranked in the top five in the Big Ten Conference.

EXCELLENT OFFENSE LEADS THE WAY

The Scarlet Knights had a terrific showing on offense this weekend, batting.357, including nine extra-base hits with four doubles, two triples, and three home runs.

Leadoff hitter Brennan Hyde had an outstanding series, going 5-for-9 (.556 batting average) with a double, a home run, four RBIs, six runs scored, and four walks.

Sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette continues to be on a tear in his breakout season, he recorded at least two hits in each game of the series and also hit two doubles and a home run too. Others who had a great series at the plate included Matt Chatelle, Pablo Santos, Trevor Cohen, and Peyton Bonds.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE B1G TOURNAMENT?

With the sweep, the Scarlet Knights dramatically improved their chances of making it to the Big Ten Tournament, as they are now tied for seventh in the conference alongside both Illinois and Indiana.

Only the top 12 teams are make it to the conference tournament, so another sweep this upcoming weekend at home versus Penn State could clinch them a spot in the postseason.

The Scarlet Knights welcome the Nittany Lions to town starting on Friday. However this won't be an easy one, as Penn State is currently 27-19 on the year and 13-14 in Big Ten Conference play.