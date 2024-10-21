TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

in other news
ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule
Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits
This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports
The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC
TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and USC.
Mike and Alec recap Rutgers 35-32 backbreaking loss to UCLA (2:00), discuss what Schiano had to say at his weekly presser (13:00), they look ahead on Rutgers' schedule (17:00) and break down Kaylib Singleton's decommitment (20:00)
