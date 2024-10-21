TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC

Advertisement

in other news

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

TKR Pod: Rutgers / USC Preview with Ryan Young of Trojan Sports

The TKR Podcast welcomes Ryan Young of Trojan Sports to preview this Friday night's game.

 • Richie O'Leary
TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR TV: College Football 25 Sim - Rutgers Football versus USC

TKR took to the College Football 25 video game series to try a simulation between Rutgers Football and USC.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

ESPN FPI projects Rutgers Football's remaining 2024 schedule

Taking a look at Rutgers Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their six remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings -- Week Eight

Tracking the 2024 Rutgers Football TV Ratings each week and how they compare to the Big Ten Conference.

 • Richie O'Leary
TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

TBT: Looking at Rutgers and USC projected starters as recruits

This week TKR takes a quick look at the Rutgers Football and USC starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
Advertisement
Published Oct 21, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers / UCLA Final Thoughts + Greg Schiano Talks USC
Mike Broadbent and Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Alec recap Rutgers 35-32 backbreaking loss to UCLA (2:00), discuss what Schiano had to say at his weekly presser (13:00), they look ahead on Rutgers' schedule (17:00) and break down Kaylib Singleton's decommitment (20:00)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Get ready for football and tailgating season with Knight and Day Apparel! Our apparel is designed to keep you comfortable and stylish from the pre-game excitement to the final whistle. Whether you're grilling in the parking lot or cheering from the stands, our high-quality gear has you covered with unbeatable comfort and team spirit. Score big this season and Keep Choppin' with Knight and Day Apparel!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement