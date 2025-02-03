TKR POD: Rutgers Tabs Zach Sparber as Co-DC/LBs Coach + Hoops Woes Continue

Mike, Richie and Alec break down the latest hire to the Rutgers Football coaching staff in now former James Madison linebackers coach Zach Sparber, what he brings as a coach and what this could mean for the rest of the coaching staff (2:00). They then discuss the latest disappointment from the Rutgers basketball team as they fell 66-63 to Michigan on Saturday (29:00). They close by reminding you about the giveaway contest, Bo Bassett and a Rutgers content creator we think you should check out (36:00).

