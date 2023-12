NOTE: The Kyle Monangai return news broke during the recording of the episode.

Mike and Richie are joined by Craig Epstein to discuss Rutgers' 70-63 win over Seton Hall Saturday night (0:30) before diving into football talk. They discuss the bowl game/who will play (18:15) before discussing the transfer portal (28:30), RU assistant coaching news (44:00) and have the Kyle Monangai return news break on the pod (47:00). They close by discussing how big of a thorn in Rutgers' side Fran Brown and company could be at Syracuse (52:00).