TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Portal Scoop + Zach Sparber / Eric O'Neill Pressers

Mike, Richie and Alec break down everything Co-DC Zach Sparber and transfer DE Eric O'Neill had to say in their first media availability as Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1:30) before pivoting to a basketball recruiting scoop (14:15) and the latest commitment for women's basketball in the portal (25:00).
