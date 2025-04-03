Advertisement
Published Apr 3, 2025
TKR POD: Rutgers Hoops Portal Scoop + Zach Sparber / Eric O'Neill Pressers
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec break down everything Co-DC Zach Sparber and transfer DE Eric O'Neill had to say in their first media availability as Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1:30) before pivoting to a basketball recruiting scoop (14:15) and the latest commitment for women's basketball in the portal (25:00).

