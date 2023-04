Mike and Richie are joined by former Rutgers and NFL quarterback Mike McMahon.

They discuss his recruitment to Rutgers (0:45), what Mike saw during his visit to Rutgers for spring practice (2:52), what stood out about OC Kirk Ciarrocca's offense (5:20), what some of takeaways from the Rutgers coaching clinic and Bill Belichick (7:58), what advice he would give to Rutgers' QBs (12:00), what the NFL draft process was like for him (19:25), what his welcome to the NFL moment was (30:39), what it's like watching former RU teammate Shaun O'Hara on TV now (34:05), what his relationship is like with his former Rutgers HC in Terry Shea (36:03) and they close by talking about what he's up to these days (42:55).