Rutgers Women's Basketball accepts 2025 WNIT bid

The tournament's first round tips off and will be played from March 20th through the 22nd, the second round will go from the 23rd to the 25th, the Super 16 the 26th to the 28th, the Great 8 from the 29th to the 31st, then the Fab 4 following on April 1st and 2nd.

The Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-15) earned a bid to the WNIT, the Women's National Invitational Tournament. The 48 teams in the WNIT field were released on Sunday night, with a full bracket released on Monday afternoon.

Rutgers Women's Basketball's season lives to fight on for (at least) another game.

The program is in the WNIT for the first time since 2016, have the fewest wins of any team in the field, and are one of five teams with a losing record in the field. The Scarlet Knights are also the only Power Four team in the 48-team tournament.

Rutgers has participated in the WNIT twice before, winning the tournament in 2014 and making the second round in 2016.

In 2014, the Scarlet Knights finished 28-9 overall and finished 12-6 in their lone year playing in the American Athletic Conference, They defeated Delaware, Harvard, and Seton Hall (in 2OT) at home before going on the road to defeat Bowling Green, South Florida, and Texas-El Paso in the championship.

Tyler Scaife hit a game-winning layup with two seconds remaining, and Kahleah Copper was named the WNIT Tournament MVP after an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the championship win.

In 2016, Rutgers finished 18-16 on the year with an 8-10 mark in the program's second year in the Big Ten. After falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, the Scarlet Knights played another two home games in the WNIT, defeating Georgetown before falling 71-55 to Virginia.

In 2018, Rutgers went 20-12 but was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament. After initially being announced as a part of the 64-team field, the Scarlet Knights withdrew from the tournament and did not participate. Former head coach C. Vivian Stringer sat three wins shy of 1,000 career victories at the time, later reaching the mark early on in the following season with a win over Central Connecticut State.

Rutgers earned a bid in 2025 despite a losing record and finishing 15th in the Big Ten.

Destiny Adams led the team in scoring and rebounding, while star freshman Kiyomi McMiller scored the most points per game but missed the final six regular season games. as well as the Big Ten Tournament loss to Nebraska.