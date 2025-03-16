The 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season Has Come To An End

After it was previously reported by the Asbury Park Press that the Rutgers Basketball program would likely be invited to both the College Basketball Crown and the NIT, the program has confirmed today that the program will not be participating in any postseason tournaments.

The program released the following statement early Sunday morning.

"The Rutgers men’s basketball program will not participate in any postseason tournaments this season. We would like to thank our players and staff for their hard work this year and our fans for their support."