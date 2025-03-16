The 2024-25 Rutgers Basketball Season Has Come To An End

After it was previously reported by the Asbury Park Press that the Rutgers Basketball program would likely be invited to both the College Basketball Crown and the NIT, the program has confirmed today that the program will not be participating in any postseason tournaments.
The program released the following statement early Sunday morning.
"The Rutgers men’s basketball program will not participate in any postseason tournaments this season. We would like to thank our players and staff for their hard work this year and our fans for their support."
The hype surrounding the Scarlet Knights this preseason was at all time high, as they landed the two highest ranked recruits in program history in Five-Star wing Ace Bailey (No. 2 overall) and Five-Star guar Dylan Harper (No. 3 overall). On top of that, they were ranked No. 24 overall in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.
However despite all the hype surrounding the program with not one, but two top five projected NBA Draft picks, things were south rather quickly. After a 4-0 start, Rutgers traveled down to Georgia and lost to a middle of pack Conference USA team in Kennesaw State. They would then head to Las Vegas, where they defeated Notre Dame in a thriller before losing the next three and the rest of the season was more of that up and down as they struggled mightily.
The Scarlet Knights would end up finishing the year 15-17 (8-12) and would go on to fall well short of the preseason expectations.
