Who will Rutgers Women's Basketball face in the WNIT? Bracket and matchups:

Rutgers Women's Basketball's season lives to fight on for (at least) another game.
The Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-15) accepted a bid to the WNIT, the Women's National Invitational Tournament. The 48 teams in the WNIT field were released on Sunday night, with a full bracket released on Monday afternoon.
Rutgers received a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Thursday's first-round matchup between Army and Bryant at the Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
The Scarlet Knights will not be guaranteed a home game, with the second-round date, time, and venue still to be announced, likely after the game between the Bulldogs and Black Knights.
The tournament's first round tips off and will be played from March 20th through the 22nd, the second round will go from the 23rd to the 25th, the Super 16 the 26th to the 28th, the Great 8 from the 29th to the 31st, then the Fab 4 following on April 1st and 2nd.
"We are thrilled to continue our season by participating in the WNIT," head coach Coquese Washington said in a press release. "Playing in March is really exciting, and it gives us a chance to gain valuable post-season experience. I'm especially happy for our seniors, as their college careers get to last a little longer."
ARMY
Season Record: 24-7 (14-4 Patriot League)
NET Ranking: 155th (Updated on March 16th)
Series History: Rutgers leads 4-0
Most Recent Matchup: December 14th, 2008, Rutgers def. Army 59-38, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Maggie Dixon Classic)
Statistical Leaders: Trinity Hardy (13.7 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2,0 spg), Kya Smith (7.6 rpg), Fiona Hastick (0.7 bpg)
Common Opponents:
Cornell (Rutgers def. 72-61, Army lost 60-54)
NJIT (Rutgers def. 94-84, Army def. 69-68 (OT))
Lafayette (Rutgers def. 72-65, Army def. 74-65 (Jan. 15, 2025), def. 75-48 (Feb. 26, 2025), def. 55-40 (March 10, 2025)
BRYANT
Season Record: 17-14 (9-7 America East)
NET Ranking: 258th (Updated on March 16th)
Series History: Rutgers leads 1-0
Most Recent Matchup: November 27th, 2016, Rutgers def. Bryant 50-42, Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway, NJ
Statistical Leaders: Mia Mancini (10.5 ppg, 3.2 apg, 1 spg), Nia Scott (8.5 rpg), Ali Brigham (1.2 bpg)
Common Opponents:
Cornell (Rutgers def. 72-61, Bryant def. 60-53)
Fairleigh Dickinson (Rutgers def. 83-58, Bryant lost 63-49)
The program is in the WNIT for the first time since 2016, , and the Scarlet Knights are also the only Power Four team in the 48-team tournament.
This year marks the third time Rutgers will participate in the WNIT, winning the tournament in 2014 and falling in the second round in 2016. The Scarlet Knights earned a bid in the then-64-team field in 2018, before turning down the bid after being snubbed from the NCAA Tournament.
