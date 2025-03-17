Who will Rutgers Women's Basketball face in the WNIT? Bracket and matchups:

Rutgers Women's Basketball's season lives to fight on for (at least) another game.

The Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-15) accepted a bid to the WNIT, the Women's National Invitational Tournament. The 48 teams in the WNIT field were released on Sunday night, with a full bracket released on Monday afternoon.

Rutgers received a first-round bye, and will face the winner of Thursday's first-round matchup between Army and Bryant at the Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

The Scarlet Knights will not be guaranteed a home game, with the second-round date, time, and venue still to be announced, likely after the game between the Bulldogs and Black Knights.

The tournament's first round tips off and will be played from March 20th through the 22nd, the second round will go from the 23rd to the 25th, the Super 16 the 26th to the 28th, the Great 8 from the 29th to the 31st, then the Fab 4 following on April 1st and 2nd.