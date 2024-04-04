Mike and Richie break down everything that went into the commitment of former Princeton forward Zach Martini to Rutgers Basketball (2:30). They then talk about what's next for Rutgers hoops this off-season (15:30). They close by recapping the McDonald's All-American game, which Scarlet Knights' commits Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey played in last night (with Dylan winning co-MVP) (24:00).

