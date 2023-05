Mike and Richie break down the decommitment of PG Dellquan Warren from the vaunted Rutgers MBB class of 2024 (0:30). It's not all bad news though, they then discuss the latest in what they're hearing about Ace Bailey (7:50) and close with more information they've heard about new assistant coach Marlon "Smoke" Williamson (11:35).

