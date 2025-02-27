Three Coastal Carolina Chanticleers to watch versus Rutgers Baseball

With that being said, here are three Chanticleers to watch versus the Scarlet Knights.

The Scarlet Knights have won their last two games and have a .500 on the season after losing three straight versus Grand Canyon last weekend. On the flip side, Coastal Carolina has a 7-2 record and are riding a three-game winning streak with wins versus Ohio State, NC State, and UNC-Wilmington.

Rutgers Baseball will hit the road again for a three-game series versus Coastal Carolina down in South Carolina this weekend.

CATCHER CADEN BODINE

Junior Caden Bodine is one of the top catchers in college baseball this season, he is a top-tier hitter who’s also an excellent defender that calls a great game and steals a ton of strikes.

On the season, he has played and started in all nine games and is slashing .306/.405/.389 with 11 hits, one home run, four RBIs, four walks, and a .794 OPS. On Baseball America, Bodine is the eighteenth-ranked prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft class.

Bodine doesn’t just make an impact as a hitter, but he’s also an excellent catcher too. Baseball America graded his hit tool as a 60 grade and his bat-to-ball skills are advanced, as he usually makes contact with pitches in the zone. D1 Baseball also named Bodine the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year.

RHP CULLEN MCKAY

Junior right-handed pitcher Cullen McKay was a huge addition for Coastal Carolina in the offseason. The Virginia transfer has been the Chanticleers Friday starter and has pitched well through his first two starts.

In the 2025 season, McKay has posted a 0-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, a .136 opponent batting average, 4.3 H/9, and an 18.5 K/9. He has been untouchable this season as teams are slugging .227 and striking out in 41.9% of their at-bats.

On the mound, he has a three-pitch mix which includes his fastball, slider, and changeup. McKay’s best pitch is his fastball, which sits in the low 90s and tops out at 96 mph with a high spin rate. He also throws a sharp slider and is still developing his change-up.

OUTFIELDER DEAN MIHOS

Junior outfielder Dean Mihos has been on a tear to begin the 2025 season. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound outfielder has been one of the leaders of the Coastal Carolina offense for the past two seasons.

During the 2025 season, he played and started in nine games while slashing .393/.550/.571 with 11 hits, two doubles, one home run, five RBIs, eight walks, one stolen base, and a 1.121 OPS.

The Pennsylvania native is an excellent athlete who plays a premier position at a high level. With his elite glove and plus hit tools, he can make a major impact for the Chanticleers more than just with his bat.