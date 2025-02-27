Advertisement
Published Feb 27, 2025
Rutgers Basketball Set For Thursday Night Matchup Versus Michigan
Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, as they are set for a Thursday night matchup against Michigan out in Ann Arbor.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan Wolverines

WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm ET

WHERE: Crisler Center (13,751) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

SPREAD: Michigan -9.5pts || Over/Under 155.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

75

73

74

69

Michigan

21

23

27

25

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MICHIGAN RECORD: 21-6 (4-10) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (11), Purdue (18), UCLA (25), and Ohio State (33).

SERIES HISTORY: Michigan currently leads Rutgers in the all-time series 17-4. The Scarlet Knights have won four of the past seven games in the series, but the Wolverines have the most recent victory earlier this season 66-63.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

