Rutgers Basketball Set For Thursday Night Matchup Versus Michigan

Rutgers Basketball is back on the road again today, as they are set for a Thursday night matchup against Michigan out in Ann Arbor.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan Wolverines
WHEN: Thursday at 9:00pm ET
WHERE: Crisler Center (13,751) -- Ann Arbor, Michigan
SPREAD: Michigan -9.5pts || Over/Under 155.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MICHIGAN RECORD: 21-6 (4-10) / Notable wins versus Wisconsin (11), Purdue (18), UCLA (25), and Ohio State (33).
SERIES HISTORY: Michigan currently leads Rutgers in the all-time series 17-4. The Scarlet Knights have won four of the past seven games in the series, but the Wolverines have the most recent victory earlier this season 66-63.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board