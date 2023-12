Richie Schnyderite and TKR beat writer Craig Epstein talk more about Rutgers Basketball landing five-star New Jersey guard Dylan Harper out of Don Bosco Prep (0:45). They also talk about Brandin Knight on the recruiting trail and if he's the 2024 National Recruiter of the Year (9:01) and close with the recruit talk looking the scholarship chart next year (20:47).

The guys then shift towards recapping the basketball loss to Wake Forest on Wednesday night (31:34).