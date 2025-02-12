Rutgers Football CBs Coach Mark Orphey Set To Join Texas Coaching Staff

Orphey becomes the second position coach in the defensive backfield to be hired elsewhere, as former safeties coach Drew Lascari joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' staff last week.

This offseason's college football coaching carousel has struck the Rutgers Football program once again as Cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey is set to take over as the Texas Longhorns newest safeties coach per Anwar Richardson of Texas-Rivals site.

Orphey had just completed his third year as the Scarlet Knights' cornerbacks coach, joining the program in 2022 after working as a defensive assistant at Alabama under Nick Saban.

The Houston native returns to his home state to take over the Longhorns' safety room after Blake Gideon left to take over as Georgia Tech's defensive coordinator. Orphey has deep ties to the Houston area, playing defensive back at North Shore High School and later at Texas Southern University in the area.

In his three seasons at the helm of Rutgers' cornerbacks, Orphey helped develop several cornerbacks into standout Big Ten players, including current Arizona Cardinal Max Melton along with now-former Scarlet Knights Robert Longerbeam and Eric Rogers. Current Jaguar Christian Braswell also earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in Orphey's first season in 2022.

Prior to joining Rutgers' coaching staff, Orphey held various defensive back coaching roles at Alabama, Utah State, Montana State, and South Carolina, where he graduated with his Masters degree in 2015.

Orphey joins a defensive staff led by Pete Kwiatkowski and Johnny Nansen, as the Longhorns made the College Football Playoff semifinals in part led by a defense that finished seventh nationally in passing yards allowed.

Scarlet Knights Head Coach Greg Schiano has plenty of options to go with next, with one name internally to keep an eye on being current assistant cornerbacks coach David Rowe.

Stay tuned for more on Orphey and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!