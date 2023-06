Mike and Richie break down Paul Mulcahy entering the portal and what that means for the 2023-24 MBB team (0:30). They then discuss possible roster options for basketball (12:00), the latest on class of 2023 recruit Joey Hart (18:15) and where things stand with 2024 recruit Bryce Dortch ahead of his Tuesday commitment (25:30).

They then pivot to football discussion, highlighting where Rutgers stand with recent transfer portal offeree in Maine TE Shawn Bowman (31:30) and preview the upcoming official visitor weekend for Rutgers football (35:00).