Mike and Richie break down the return of Rutgers All-B1G C Cliff Omuruyi withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and returning to school for his final season (0:30).

They then discuss what they're hearing about Paul Mulcahy's potential return (10:50) and Rutgers' MBB upcoming official visitor this weekend in 2024 4 star SF Bryce Dortch (16:15).

They then pivot to football where they run down the upcoming official visitors for this upcoming weekend (24:15) and the recently announced schedule times (32:00).