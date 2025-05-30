TKR POD: HUGE Rutgers Football Recruiting Weekend Preview + 2025 Game Times

Mike, Richie and Alec give an update on the Rutgers football schedule, with 6 games getting new times (and in some cases, dates) (1:30).

They then discuss whether or not Rutgers coaches will be in NCAA Football 26 (9:00), breaking down the commits visiting this weekend (14:00), Richie and Alec break down the UA Camp from last weekend (18:00) and they discuss the uncommitted players visiting this weekend! (25:00)