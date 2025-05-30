Advertisement
Published May 30, 2025
TKR POD: HUGE Rutgers Football Recruiting Weekend Preview + 2025 Game Times
Richie O'Leary, Mike Broadbent & Alec Crouthamel
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike, Richie and Alec give an update on the Rutgers football schedule, with 6 games getting new times (and in some cases, dates) (1:30).

They then discuss whether or not Rutgers coaches will be in NCAA Football 26 (9:00), breaking down the commits visiting this weekend (14:00), Richie and Alec break down the UA Camp from last weekend (18:00) and they discuss the uncommitted players visiting this weekend! (25:00)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

Advertisement