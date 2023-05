Mike and Richie break down Richie's FutureCast of Dylan Harper to Rutgers basketball (0:30). They discuss what went into Richie finally making the FutureCast after alluding to it for weeks and months, along with some of the very close relationships Dylan Harper has with the staff, to committed players (*cough cough* Ace Bailey *cough cough*) and people close to the Rutgers program (3:30). They finish by going through some of the players Dylan is close with who he may have influence over in the class of 2024 to possibly join him on the banks (14:12).