Published Feb 12, 2025
TKR POD: Four-Star RB Jaylen McGill Decommits + Latest on Staff Changes
Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
The Knight Report Podcast

Mike and Richie discuss the decommitment of Four-Star running back Jaylen McGill from Rutgers, where he likely ends up and where Rutgers goes from here at RB in the class of 2026 (1:30).

They then discuss the (re)hiring of John McNulty for a senior offensive analyst role at Rutgers (9:30) and close with some discussion on Ace Bailey's availability tonight (19:00).

