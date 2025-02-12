TKR POD: Four-Star RB Jaylen McGill Decommits + Latest on Staff Changes

Mike and Richie discuss the decommitment of Four-Star running back Jaylen McGill from Rutgers, where he likely ends up and where Rutgers goes from here at RB in the class of 2026 (1:30).
They then discuss the (re)hiring of John McNulty for a senior offensive analyst role at Rutgers (9:30) and close with some discussion on Ace Bailey's availability tonight (19:00).
