Rutgers Football Inks Damiere Shaw To A New Contract Extension Through 2027

The Knight Report has learned that Rutgers Football assistant coach Damiere Shaw has signed a new contract extension that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season per an OPRA request.

According to an OPRA request which TKR submitted through Rutgers University, Shaw signed a multi-year contract extension with Rutgers late last month.

The contract extension takes him all the way through the 2027 season and he will be making the following in each of those years.

2025: $500,000

2026: $600,000

2027: $700,000

- If he leaves before September 1st, 2025, he owes 100% of his total annual salary.

- If he leaves after September 1st, 2025, he owes 50% of his total annual salary.

- Rutgers will waive any fees if he leaves after September 1st, 2025, for a head coaching position or a play calling coordinator positions at the National Football League or FBS level.