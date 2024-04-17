Mike and Richie break down the commitment of class of 2025 four-star RB Antwan Raymond and what went into him ending up as a Scarlet Knight (2:00).

They then discuss some of Richie's recent FutureCasts in 2025 RB Keveun Mason (8:00), WR Jalil Hall (10:15) and DT Jyon Simon (13:00). They also break down the latest portal offer in Colorado OT Savion Washington (15:15).They then pivot to hoops and discuss the latest hoops portal visitor in Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (23:15).