Advertisement
News More News
ago other sports Edit

TKR Pod: Four-Star RB Antwan Raymond commits + New Hoops Portal Visitor

Richie O'Leary and Mike Broadbent
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of class of 2025 four-star RB Antwan Raymond and what went into him ending up as a Scarlet Knight (2:00).

They then discuss some of Richie's recent FutureCasts in 2025 RB Keveun Mason (8:00), WR Jalil Hall (10:15) and DT Jyon Simon (13:00). They also break down the latest portal offer in Colorado OT Savion Washington (15:15).They then pivot to hoops and discuss the latest hoops portal visitor in Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones (23:15).

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!
CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT ALL THE APPAREL TODAY!

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, be sure to check Knight and Day out this year at their Rutgers Day booth. From 10 AM to 4 PM, on April 27th, Knight and Day will be selling on College Farm Road with special promotions and discounts. Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement