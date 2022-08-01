TKR Pod Ep. 62: Jahzion Harris commitment, RHoops recruiting updates

We've cover a ton of ground in this one. First Richie and Mike discuss the transfer commitment of former four-star recruit DE Jahzion Harris from Texas A&M. Harris continues the Erasmus Hall pipeline to Rutgers.

Then the guys are joined by The Knight Report's new basketball analyst Davis Moseley to discuss the Antonio Chol commitment, the Bronny James rumors and where Rutgers stands with some of it's top targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes (Dylan Harper, Papa Kante, Baye Fall, Dwayne Pierce and more). This is an episode you won't want to miss.