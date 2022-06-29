TKR Pod Ep. 60: Two New Commits! Plus Facilities Renovations/Upgrades

Richie and Mike discuss the two newest commits to the football program, 2023 CB Bo Mascoe (Osceola HS in Kissimmee, FL) and 2022 LB Dariel Djabome (Canada Prep Football Academy in St. Catherines, ON). Djabome had one of the wildest commitment stories we've ever heard and we go in-depth on the story.

They close by discussing what we're hearing on the facilities upgrades for Rutgers athletics, including Jersey Mike's Arena renovations and the football indoor practice facility