Previewing the 2025 Metro Classic: Teams, players, and schedules

For the second consecutive year, the Metro Classic Basketball Showcase will be coming to Franklin High School in Somerset, New Jersey. The weekend showcase from February 6th through 8th welcomes high school talent from across New Jersey, as well as nationwide. There are multiple returning schools from the 2024 Classic as well as newcomers at both the state and national level. Here is a comprehensive look at all of the teams and key players participating in Franklin this year.

Advertisement

NEW JERSEY SCHOOLS

FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL The Classic's host school will also be competing, as Franklin will compete on the first day. The Warriors are led by sophomore Jah'naad Cady, who after playing a depth role as a freshman, has broken out as Franklin's star after losing their top four pieces from last season. The Warriors have struggled midseason, in large part due to the losses of those key scorers and playing a tough schedule, one that head coach Kashiff Foster takes pride in. Against Piscataway, they will have to rely on Cady and get key contributions from fellow starters Roger Diaz-Isbel and Shaylen Patel. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs Piscataway, 5:00pm (Game 2) Player to Watch......

PISCATAWAY HIGH SCHOOL Piscataway has a new face at the helm, but a familiar one to those who have spent time across New Jersey basketball. Bob Turco stepped away from St. Thomas Aquinas after six seasons and quickly took over the reins at Piscataway, where he has the Chiefs in a solid spot midway through his first year. They will be matching up against Franklin in their lone Metro Classic matchup. Turco has brought his signature defensive style with size and pace, led by standout trio Nate Davis, Josh Lima, and Donald Nwaigwe, with Landon Pernell and Vaughn Turner rounding out the main scoring. That same style is one Franklin has faced plenty, so the Chiefs will need to be at their very best defensively. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs Franklin, 5:00pm (Game 2) Players to Watch......

COLONIA HIGH SCHOOL Head Coach Jose Rodriguez has continued to build Colonia into a public school power led by star junior Aiden Derkack, ranked 127th in the 2026 Rivals150. The Patriots have gotten off to an excellent start defending their Greater Middlesex Conference title, opening the season at 16-3 (9-1 in GMC Red Division play), including a 46-40 upset win over St. Peter's Prep to start the campaign. Even after losing standout point guard Jaeden Jones, Colonia has gotten other key backcourt contributions from pieces such as upperclassmen Zach Smith and RJ Wortman, as well as freshman Jayce Rodriguez. Derkack's all-around play (24.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.1 steals per game) can match the Patriots up against any team with their up-tempo style and supporting pieces. They will have a tough two-game stretch in the Metro Classic, giving Colonia some of their toughest tests ahead of GMC Tournament play against La Lumiere and Camden. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs La Lumiere, 8:15pm (Game 5) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Camden, 6:00pm (Game 6) Player to Watch......

RUMSON-FAIR HAVEN REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL Joining the Metro Classic for the second straight year, Rumson-Fair Haven is looking to avenge last year's loss to Toms River North. The Bulldogs have been a standout team in the Shore Conference and bring another strong team up the Garden State Parkway. Rumson-Fair Haven comes into the weekend hot, ripping off a six-game win streak to close out January. The Bulldogs are led by do-it-all junior forward and Penn commit Luke Cruz, who averages just shy of a double-double with 17.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game to go along with two assists, steals, and blocks per game. Senior guard David Carr has also stepped up, scoring in double-figures in all but one game in the Bulldogs' win streak. In a midday Day 3 matchup, a red-hot Rumson-Fair Haven squad will face off against a St. Joseph team that has not been at the same level of late, in a game between two teams on opposite trajectories. Cruz and Carr will be relied upon to lead the Bulldogs to a victory. Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs St. Joseph (Met.), 11:45am (Game 3) Player to Watch......

MANASQUAN HIGH SCHOOL Manasquan has been among the class of the Shore Conference for a number of years, and has been another mainstay in the Metro Classic. The Warriors are off to another strong start, with their only two losses coming to St. Rose. Senior guard Griffin Linstra has taken over the reins after Darius Adams departed for La Lumiere before last season (more on him later), but look out for sophomore guard Rey Wienseimer, who has broken through to lead Manasquan in scoring through 15 games. The Warriors will have one Metro Classic matchup against Gill St. Bernards, which makes for an exciting matchup between Linstra and Knights guard Dorsett Mulcahy. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Gill St. Bernard's, 7:00pm (Game 4) Players to Watch......

CAMDEN HIGH SCHOOL While not the powerhouse Camden became under the leadership of stars DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Billy Richmond, and more, the Panthers have built up a solid team to compete in Franklin. After starting the season with an up-and-down December and start of January, the Panthers caught fire into the month of February, currently on a seven-game winning streak where the offense has shined, scoring at least 70 points in every game and reaching the 100-point mark twice. Pieces such as guards Torrey Brooks Jr. and Emmanuel Joe-Samuel have led the way, with Brooks seeing his stock skyrocket of late, earning offers from Kansas State and Seton Hall over the weekend while scoring 31 points and dishing 13 assists in a 102-72 win over Chester Charter Scholars on Saturday. Joe-Samuel leads the team with 20.6 points per game and had a torrid start to the year. The Panthers face off against two New Jersey powers in the later slots on Days Two and Three, with exciting guard matchups in each game. Has Camden found its stride at just the right time? Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Roselle Catholic, 9:30pm (Game 6) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Colonia, 6:00pm (Game 6) Players to Watch......

PLAINFIELD HIGH SCHOOL Plainfield has taken the state by storm this season, blossoming into one of the top public school teams in New Jersey with an 18-2 start. The Cardinals got off to a blazing-fast start in November and December led by sophomore guard Micah Gordon and junior forward Rashawn Williams, but have gone to a whole new level with the addition of center Najai Hines. The 6-foot-10, 255-pounder - also becoming a budding football star as North Carolina's 26th-ranked recruit at tight end - began his high school career at South Garner High School in North Carolina, making his Plainfield debut on January 1st. Hines has put up video game-like numbers as a Cardinal, averaging 19 points per game and 17.3 rebounds per game, including two 20-20 performances in January. Plainfield will be coming into the Metro Classic red-hot and will face off against two other Garden State standout programs, including a Union Catholic team the Cardinals already beat 65-37 on January 16th. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): 6:30pm vs Union Catholic (Game 3) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): 6:30pm vs St. Peter's Prep (Game 7) Players to Watch......

ST. ROSE HIGH SCHOOL St. Rose spent last season as one of the top programs in the state, going 29-2 and dominantly winning the Non-Public B title, with its only losses coming to The Patrick School's national team and Montverde in the Metro Classic. The Purple Roses have followed up that campaign with another strong start against a tough schedule. With Matthew Hodge (Villanova) and Gio Panzini (Cornell) now in the collegiate ranks, Matthew's younger brother Jayden Hodge and sophomore guard Avery Lynch have taken the reins. The younger Hodge has broken out as a star, averaging 20 points per game with six high-major offers. Another school with two Metro Classic games, St. Rose will face off against St. Peter's Prep and La Lumiere, with the latter matchup between Hodge and Jalen Haralson sure to excite. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs St. Peter's Prep, 9:30pm (Game 5) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs La Lumiere, 9:30pm (Game 9) Players to Watch......

ST. JOSEPH'S (MET.) HIGH SCHOOL The name Karl Towns is synonymous with St. Joseph and basketball dominance, but this year it comes in a different person and role. Ten years after Karl-Anthony dominated the state of New Jersey on the hardwood, his father Karl Sr. took over the program. The Falcons have struggled to start, with a 5-11 record with a 3-7 mark in the GMC Red division. Junior guard Alijah Murphy has broken through as the leading offensive option, averaging 12.8 points per game with multiple 20-point performances. A game on Day 3 against Luke Cruz and Rumson-Fair Haven serves as St. Joseph's Metro Classic appearance in 2025. Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Rumson-Fair Haven, 11:45am (Game 3) Player to Watch......

UNION CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL Another team that has consistently played strong basketball near the top of its conference, Union Catholic gets two games in this year's Metro Classic. The Vikings have played plenty of top talent in the Garden State and had mixed results, with losses to Plainfield and Roselle Catholic and wins over St. Rose and Elizabeth in January alone. Union Catholic is led by a rare freshman scoring leader, as Malik Moore paces the Vikings with 13 points per game. Senior AJ Altobelli rounds out the guard room with a strong all-around skillset and was a part of the Vikings' 2023 Non-Public A Championship squad. Union Catholic has tests at both the public and private level in Franklin, as the Vikings will face Najai Hines and Plainfield on Thursday, with Montverde on deck on Saturday. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs Plainfield 6:30pm (Game 3) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Montverde, 8:00pm (Game 8) Players to Watch......

PAUL VI HIGH SCHOOL One of South Jersey's top programs, Paul VI comes into the Metro Classic with a 17-2 record after appearing in the Non-Public A title game against Dylan Harper and Don Bosco. The Eagles are led by Judah Hidalgo - younger brother of Notre Dame star and former Paul VI standout Hannah Hidalgo - averaging 13.4 points per game. Since a 68-56 loss at Camden on January 9th, the Eagles have won 10 straight games behind a defense that has allowed over 60 points just once over the span. Hidalgo and Paul VI will face off against South Shore Brooklyn on Day 2 in their lone game in the weekend showcase. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs South Shore Brooklyn, 4:15pm (Game 2) Player to Watch......

BLAIR ACADEMY Located in northwest New Jersey, Blair Academy has stayed a basketball power at both the state and national level with plenty of talent this year, playing its lone Metro Classic game on Day 2. Led by explosive point guard Deron Rippey Jr., the Buccaneers have continued to play well off to a 16-3 start, with just one loss coming against New Jersey competition. Rippey Jr. has only seen his stock increase as one of the better point guard prospects nationally averaging 17.9 points per game with some of the most notable brands in the country recruiting him. Guards Jaen Chatman and Brendan Oliver flank Rippey with 14.8 and 10.9 points per game, with the former seeing his stock raise thanks to his relentless playstyle. Blair Academy will play against London Jemison and St. Thomas More on Day 2. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs St. Thomas More, 3:00pm (Game 1) Players to Watch......

COLLEGE ACHIEVE PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL Suddenly a new player among New Jersey's elite, College Achieve (also known as CAPS) started up last year led by former Roselle Catholic head coach Dave Boff. The Knights won the Group 1 state title in dominant fashion in their first season. The national team has stepped up the competition with plenty of attention against teams across the region and country. College Achieve has a balanced offensive attack led by forwards Naas Hart and Eric Hillsman. Both four-stars have gotten increased collegiate attention, with Hart earning offers from high-major programs such as Seton Hall and Rutgers, while Hillsman holds an offer from TCU among many others. Sophomore guard Anthony Mauro has broken through to be the quarterback of the offense and has an offer from NJIT. The Knights have a tough Metro Classic schedule - similar to the rest of their season - and will face off against Montverde and SoCal Academy. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs Montverde, 8:00pm (Game 4) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs SoCal Academy, 4:00pm (Game 6) Players to Watch......

ST. PETER'S PREP Ranked No. 3 in NJ Hoop Recruit's Top 25, St. Peter's Prep enters the Metro Classic as a consistent mainstay of the state tournament and two-time defending Hudson County champions. The Marauders made a major addition with center Keiner Asprilla transferring from Don Bosco, but the four-star seven-footer has not played since mid-January after an arrest, according to a report from NJ Advance Media. Junior guard Richie Rosa has led St. Peter's Prep in scoring and has taken on the lead duties as the Marauders continue their strong season at 15-3. Rosa has averaged 16.4 points and 3.8 assists per game and has already surpassed his point total of the last two seasons in 17 games. Junior wing Mason Santiago has also picked up the scoring load. With St. Rose and Plainfield on the docket, St. Peter's Prep has a duo of tough New Jersey matchups in Franklin. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs St. Rose, 9:30pm (Game 5) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Plainfield, 6:30pm (Game 7) Player to Watch......

GILL ST. BERNARD'S Even after a down year last season, Gill St. Bernard's has been among the Somerset County elite year in and year out under head coach Mergin Sina, and the Knights will have one showing on Day 2 in the Metro Classic. Gill is led by Dorsett Mulcahy, a junior point guard that draws familiarity to his older brother Paul, a former standout with the Knights and later in college at Rutgers. A long, lanky point guard with strong scoring chops and an improving jumper, Mulcahy and freshman guard Connor Junker have led the Knights to a 13-4 record so far with a perfect 8-0 mark in the Skyland Conference. After losses to St. Rose and Roselle Catholic by a combined three points, Gill has won six straight games with the offense taking a step forward. In their lone weekend matchup, the Knights will have a tough public school test against Manasquan. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Manasquan, 7:00pm (Game 4) Player to Watch......

ROSELLE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL While Dave Boff is no longer at the helm, Roselle Catholic has continued its momentum as one of the state's top programs and will have its Metro Classic matchup on Day 2. The Lions are 15-4 so far and are coming off a weekend upset win over Plainfield. Star guard Trevon Lewis led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, six assists, and six blocks, and has seen his stock rise throughout his junior season. He averages 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and two blocks and earned an offer from Northern Illinois over the summer. Fellow junior guards Jalen Grant and Tyrease Hunter flank Lewis to form a tough guard trio to be reckoned with. Roselle Catholic takes on Camden in a high-power matchup between Garden State mainstays. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Camden, 9:30pm (Game 6) Player to Watch......

NATIONAL TEAMS....

LA LUMIERE SCHOOL (INDIANA) La Lumiere has become another mainstay in the Metro Classic and will be back in action in 2025 under head coach Pat Holmes. Led by Darius Adams, No. 15 in the Rivals150 and a UConn signee, the Lakers bring plenty of high-end talent. Next to Adams in the backcourt are guard Chuck Love - a Loyola-Chicago commit and No. 101 in the Rivals150 - and Jalen Haralson - a Notre Dame signee and No. 17 in the Rivals150. The national team is off to a 13-10 start on the season but has been in the middle of the EYBL Scholastic standings at 2-7 in EYBL play. Adams has continued to stand out, ranking second in the EYBL Scholastic with 16.2 points per game. The Manchester, NJ native returns home for one final time in his high school career after playing his first two years at Manasquan High School. The Lakers have two New Jersey schools on the docket, and should have an advantage in top-end talent with two McDonald's All-Americans in Adams and Haralson. The two and Love will bring plenty of hype to the Garden State in their senior seasons, with matchups against Derkack and Hodge of Colonia and St. Rose looming ahead. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Colonia, 8:15pm (Game 5) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs St. Rose, 9:30pm (Game 9) Players to Watch......

MONTVERDE ACADEMY (FLORIDA) Though this year's Montverde team does not have the same top-end talent of last year's legendary starting five - consisting of Five-Stars Cooper Flagg, Asa Newell, Liam McNeeley, and Derik Queen with high Four-Star Robert Wright III - this iteration of the Eagles still contains plenty of talent and the same elite coaching. Kevin Boyle - former head coach at the Patrick School in Union - returns to New Jersey once again with another balanced scoring attack with five players averaging at least nine points per game. Florida commit CJ Ingram leads the team with 12.9 points per game with over seven rebounds per game at the wing spot. Other standouts in the lineup include Villanova signee Dante Allen, Indiana signee Trent Sisley, and Creighton signee Hudson Greer. Junior Kayden Allen, ranked 12th nationally in the 2026 Rivals150, might have the highest ceiling given his offensive talent and can score the ball. Montverde will be in action against two New Jersey schools and will once again be one of the most popular draws of the entire weekend. Thursday, February 6th (Day 1): vs College Achieve, 8:00pm (Game 4) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Union Catholic, 8:00pm (Game 8) Players to Watch......

ST. THOMAS MORE SCHOOL (CONNECTICUT) St. Thomas More enters the Metro Classic with plenty of strong play on the interior, led by wing London Jemison. An Alabama signee, Jemison has improved and seen his stock rapidly improve nationwide with a strong senior season. The Chancellors head down I-95 to New Jersey with an upward trajectory, especially amid a rapidly-improving New England basketball scene. Other pieces around Jemison include senior forward Brandon Benjamin and junior guard Tahlan Pettway. In the Metro Classic St. Thomas More will face a high-power Blair Academy squad on Friday, then Jake West and Penn Charter on Saturday. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Blair Academy, 3:00pm (Game 1) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Penn Charter, 2:00pm (Game 4) Player to Watch......

PENN CHARTER (PENNSYLVANIA) Led by Northwestern signee Jake West, Penn Charter joins the Metro Classic amid a strong season, losing just one game since the calendar flipped to 2025. West has become a star on and off the court, with 1.5 million followers on TikTok and his own merchandise site. He's lived up to the billing on the floor, leading the Quakers in scoring and averaging over 20 points per game. West chose the Wildcats over Florida, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and VCU. Penn Charter will be up against London Jemison and St. Thomas More on Saturday in its lone Metro Classic showing, in two players who show a lot of emotion and back up their play on the floor. Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs St. Thomas More, 2:30 PM (Game 5) Player to Watch......

SO CAL ACADEMY (CALIFORNIA) Likely the farthest travelers, SoCal Academy travels across the country to participate in the Metro Classic. SoCal brings plenty of talent to the table, including two 2025 prospects that will continue their collegiate careers together. Kelvin Odih and Trent MacLean are headed to Morgantown to play for Darian DeVries and West Virginia. MacLean has "the rare combination of size and the ability to shoot the basketball with deep range that will fit perfectly with our style of play" according to DeVries, while Odih's "competitive spirit, will to win and versatility on both ends of the court are attributes that we highly value." The duo along with the rest of SoCal Academy will play against Lawrence Woodmere Academy and College Achieve during the second day of the weekend showcase. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Lawrence Woodmere Academy, 5:45pm (Game 3) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs College Achieve, 4:00pm (Game 6) Players to Watch......

LAWRENCE WOODMERE ACADEMY (NEW YORK) Traveling to the Garden State from Long Island, Lawrence Woodmere boasts some of the top individual talent in the New York City area in Dwayne Morton's first year, and will play later on in Day 2 of the weekend. Guard Anderson Diaz ranks as one of the top sophomores in the nation, and his offensive game has continued to round out after transferring in from St. Raymond High School. Woodmere has a strong stable alongside Diaz, including guards Kaleb Popotte and Troy Fason Jr., along with forwards Caleb Ourigou and Julian Desir. Woodmere will face off against SoCal Academy on Friday in a battle of young high-end talent and experienced talent. Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs SoCal Academy, 5:45pm (Game 3) Players to Watch......

SOUTH SHORE (NEW YORK) Friday, February 7th (Day 2): vs Paul VI, 4:15pm (Game 2) Player to Watch......

HILL SCHOOL (PENNSYLVANIA) Saturday, February 8th (Day 3): vs Legacy (TX), 9:00am (Game 1) Players to Watch......