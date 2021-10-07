 TKR Pod Ep. 3: Previewing Rutgers / Michigan State with former QB Domenic Natale
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 15:42:19 -0500') }} football

TKR Pod Ep. 3: Previewing MSU with former QB Domenic Natale

The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

This week's episode features Richard Schnyderite, Michael Broadbent and special guest, former Michigan State / Rutgers quarterback Domenic Natale.

The guys recap last weekend's debacle versus Ohio State, preview the Michigan State game and talk about Natale's time with both programs.

You can access the podcast by clicking any of the links below.

-- APPLE PODCASTS

-- GOOGLE PODCASTS

-- BREAKER

-- RADIO PUBLIC

