TKR Pod Ep. 11: Season Recap, CFB Silly Season & RHoops woes

Richie, Chris and Mike talk through another (mostly) disappointing week in Rutgers athletics. Shout out to the Women's Soccer team for making the College Cup! They recap the disappointing ending to the season in football, with RU losing on senior day to Maryland 40-16 to barely miss out on a bowl berth. Then they cover the recent commits (Zilan Williams and Dantae Chin) before diving into the transfer portal and coaching carousel. Then they go over the continued MBB woes and try to figure out how they can turn things around

