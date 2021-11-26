BLACK FRIDAY SALE -- Get The Knight Report premium for 80% off

Rutgers Football is looking to earn their sixth win of the 2021 season against Maryland this weekend to clinch their first bowl appearance since 2014. Rutgers Hoops season is in full swing following a season where they made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years. Then finally Scarlet Knights wrestling season is also in full swing into their a season, a year that might feature their best lineup ever!

So because it is Black Friday, we are offering 80% OFF your first year as a premium member! Come join the community for all updates and recruit scoop regarding Rutgers Football, basketball, wrestling and more!